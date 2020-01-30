Swaraj Engines Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 170.07 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.07 crore in December 2019 down 14.42% from Rs. 198.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in December 2019 down 25.66% from Rs. 17.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2019 down 28.78% from Rs. 31.52 crore in December 2018.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.62 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.31 in December 2018.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,266.60 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.95% over the last 12 months.