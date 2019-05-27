Swaraj Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in March 2019 down 13.17% from Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019 down 19.15% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019 down 35.81% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2018.

Swaraj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2018.

Swaraj Auto shares closed at 213.05 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months and -16.84% over the last 12 months.