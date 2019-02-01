Swaraj Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.44 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.44 crore in December 2018 up 12.37% from Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2018 down 28.83% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2018 down 2.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

Swaraj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.66 in December 2017.

Swaraj Auto shares closed at 235.55 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.98% returns over the last 6 months and 87.09% over the last 12 months.