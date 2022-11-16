Swan Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.46 crore, up 363.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.46 crore in September 2022 up 363.06% from Rs. 29.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 118.17% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 231.35 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and 85.30% over the last 12 months.