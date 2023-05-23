Swan Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.79 crore, down 78.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.79 crore in March 2023 down 78.05% from Rs. 304.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 75.86% from Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2023 down 48.21% from Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2022.

Swan Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

Swan Energy shares closed at 236.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.