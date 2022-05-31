 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swan Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.30 crore, up 370.8% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.30 crore in March 2022 up 370.8% from Rs. 64.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2022 up 87.17% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2022 up 34.98% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2021.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 283.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 141.12% returns over the last 6 months and 106.87% over the last 12 months.

Swan Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.30 54.00 64.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.30 54.00 64.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 269.52 39.64 38.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 -1.06 -6.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.12 3.07 1.92
Depreciation 1.53 1.55 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.73 7.37 13.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.31 3.43 15.37
Other Income 0.39 0.49 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.70 3.91 15.71
Interest 10.52 2.77 9.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.18 1.14 6.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.18 1.14 6.64
Tax 1.86 -0.10 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.31 1.25 4.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.31 1.25 4.98
Equity Share Capital 26.39 24.43 24.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 0.05 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.39 0.05 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 0.05 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.39 0.05 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 03:04 pm
