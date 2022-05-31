Swan Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.30 crore, up 370.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.30 crore in March 2022 up 370.8% from Rs. 64.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2022 up 87.17% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2022 up 34.98% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2021.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 283.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 141.12% returns over the last 6 months and 106.87% over the last 12 months.