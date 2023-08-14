Swan Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.58 crore, down 55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.58 crore in June 2023 down 55% from Rs. 252.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 167.12% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Swan Energy shares closed at 269.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 31.86% over the last 12 months.