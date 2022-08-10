Swan Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.38 crore, up 1092.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.38 crore in June 2022 up 1092.36% from Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 108.97% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 2376% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 205.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 57.24% over the last 12 months.