Swan Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 71.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in December 2022 up 71.49% from Rs. 54.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 64.19% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 35.71% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.
Swan Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021. Swan Energy shares closed at 273.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.89% returns over the last 6 months and 66.00% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations92.60135.4654.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations92.60135.4654.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials79.17122.2539.64
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.40-2.42-1.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.463.333.07
Depreciation1.981.971.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.327.957.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.072.383.43
Other Income0.360.860.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.433.243.91
Interest4.852.612.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.580.631.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.580.631.14
Tax0.130.08-0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.450.551.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.450.551.25
Equity Share Capital26.3926.3924.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.020.05
Diluted EPS0.020.020.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.020.05
Diluted EPS0.020.020.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
