Swan Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 71.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in December 2022 up 71.49% from Rs. 54.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 64.19% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 35.71% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.
Swan Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.
|Swan Energy shares closed at 273.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.89% returns over the last 6 months and 66.00% over the last 12 months.
|Swan Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.60
|135.46
|54.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.60
|135.46
|54.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.17
|122.25
|39.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.40
|-2.42
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.46
|3.33
|3.07
|Depreciation
|1.98
|1.97
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.32
|7.95
|7.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.07
|2.38
|3.43
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.86
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.43
|3.24
|3.91
|Interest
|4.85
|2.61
|2.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.63
|1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.58
|0.63
|1.14
|Tax
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.45
|0.55
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.45
|0.55
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|26.39
|26.39
|24.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited