English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swan Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 933.19 crore, up 198.81% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 933.19 crore in March 2023 up 198.81% from Rs. 312.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.14 crore in March 2023 up 249.66% from Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.11 crore in March 2023 up 916.41% from Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2022.

    Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.

    Swan Energy shares closed at 230.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.10% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.

    Swan Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations933.19101.10312.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations933.19101.10312.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials654.3881.23271.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.48-7.80-7.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.917.486.34
    Depreciation26.8218.2517.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5133.7817.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.05-31.846.69
    Other Income4.241.65-0.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.29-30.206.52
    Interest61.6256.0855.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.67-86.28-48.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax153.67-86.28-48.90
    Tax37.59-16.65-7.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.08-69.64-41.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.08-69.64-41.52
    Minority Interest--32.55--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-53.9453.94--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.1416.85-41.52
    Equity Share Capital26.3926.3926.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.15-0.59-1.69
    Diluted EPS2.15-0.59-1.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.15-0.59-1.69
    Diluted EPS2.15-0.59-1.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Swan Energy #trading
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am