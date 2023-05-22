Swan Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 933.19 crore, up 198.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 933.19 crore in March 2023 up 198.81% from Rs. 312.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.14 crore in March 2023 up 249.66% from Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.11 crore in March 2023 up 916.41% from Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2022.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.

Swan Energy shares closed at 230.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.10% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.