Swan Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.31 crore, up 194.26% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 312.31 crore in March 2022 up 194.26% from Rs. 106.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2022 down 37.38% from Rs. 38.04 crore in March 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 279.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.40% returns over the last 6 months and 104.57% over the last 12 months.

Swan Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 312.31 69.28 106.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 312.31 69.28 106.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.63 41.35 39.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.58 -5.84 -12.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.34 6.58 9.02
Depreciation 17.30 17.77 30.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.93 14.86 32.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.69 -5.45 5.38
Other Income -0.17 1.21 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.52 -4.23 7.12
Interest 55.41 43.41 75.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -48.90 -47.64 -68.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -48.90 -47.64 -68.67
Tax -7.37 -8.14 -9.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.52 -39.50 -59.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.52 -39.50 -59.24
Minority Interest -- 18.94 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -41.52 -20.56 -59.24
Equity Share Capital 26.39 24.43 24.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.69 -1.62 -2.42
Diluted EPS -1.69 -1.62 -2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.69 -1.62 -2.42
Diluted EPS -1.69 -1.62 -2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

