Swan Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.31 crore, up 194.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.31 crore in March 2022 up 194.26% from Rs. 106.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2022 down 37.38% from Rs. 38.04 crore in March 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 279.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.40% returns over the last 6 months and 104.57% over the last 12 months.