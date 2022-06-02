Swan Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.31 crore, up 194.26% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 312.31 crore in March 2022 up 194.26% from Rs. 106.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2022 down 37.38% from Rs. 38.04 crore in March 2021.
Swan Energy shares closed at 279.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.40% returns over the last 6 months and 104.57% over the last 12 months.
|Swan Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|312.31
|69.28
|106.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|312.31
|69.28
|106.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|271.63
|41.35
|39.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.58
|-5.84
|-12.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.34
|6.58
|9.02
|Depreciation
|17.30
|17.77
|30.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.93
|14.86
|32.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.69
|-5.45
|5.38
|Other Income
|-0.17
|1.21
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.52
|-4.23
|7.12
|Interest
|55.41
|43.41
|75.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.90
|-47.64
|-68.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.90
|-47.64
|-68.67
|Tax
|-7.37
|-8.14
|-9.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.52
|-39.50
|-59.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.52
|-39.50
|-59.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|18.94
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.52
|-20.56
|-59.24
|Equity Share Capital
|26.39
|24.43
|24.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-1.62
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-1.62
|-2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-1.62
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-1.62
|-2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited