English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swan Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 804.30 crore, up 208.89% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 804.30 crore in June 2023 up 208.89% from Rs. 260.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.82 crore in June 2023 up 649.51% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.50 crore in June 2023 up 2972.52% from Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022.

    Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2022.

    Swan Energy shares closed at 261.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 28.14% over the last 12 months.

    Swan Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations804.30933.19260.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations804.30933.19260.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials565.04654.38243.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.72-6.48-9.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.3410.916.56
    Depreciation26.7926.8218.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.2836.5114.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax210.56211.05-12.55
    Other Income4.154.242.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.71215.29-10.19
    Interest57.4161.6249.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.30153.67-59.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax157.30153.67-59.45
    Tax12.4737.59-9.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities144.82116.08-49.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period144.82116.08-49.51
    Minority Interest----23.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---53.94--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.8262.14-26.35
    Equity Share Capital26.3926.3926.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.412.15-1.88
    Diluted EPS5.412.15-1.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.412.15-1.88
    Diluted EPS5.412.15-1.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Swan Energy #trading
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!