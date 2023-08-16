Swan Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 804.30 crore, up 208.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 804.30 crore in June 2023 up 208.89% from Rs. 260.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.82 crore in June 2023 up 649.51% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.50 crore in June 2023 up 2972.52% from Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022.

Swan Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2022.

Swan Energy shares closed at 261.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 28.14% over the last 12 months.