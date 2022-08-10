 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swan Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.38 crore, up 464.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.38 crore in June 2022 up 464.08% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 205.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 57.24% over the last 12 months.

Swan Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.38 312.31 46.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.38 312.31 46.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 243.29 271.63 14.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.44 -7.58 -2.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.56 6.34 6.04
Depreciation 18.05 17.30 17.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.48 17.93 20.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.55 6.69 -9.71
Other Income 2.36 -0.17 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.19 6.52 -7.73
Interest 49.26 55.41 39.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -59.45 -48.90 -47.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -59.45 -48.90 -47.04
Tax -9.94 -7.37 -7.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.51 -41.52 -39.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.51 -41.52 -39.53
Minority Interest 23.15 -- 17.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.35 -41.52 -22.17
Equity Share Capital 26.39 26.39 24.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.88 -1.69 -1.62
Diluted EPS -1.88 -1.69 -1.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.88 -1.69 -1.62
Diluted EPS -1.88 -1.69 -1.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
