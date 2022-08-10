Swan Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.38 crore, up 464.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 260.38 crore in June 2022 up 464.08% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2021.
Swan Energy shares closed at 205.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 57.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Swan Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|260.38
|312.31
|46.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|260.38
|312.31
|46.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|243.29
|271.63
|14.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.44
|-7.58
|-2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.56
|6.34
|6.04
|Depreciation
|18.05
|17.30
|17.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.48
|17.93
|20.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.55
|6.69
|-9.71
|Other Income
|2.36
|-0.17
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.19
|6.52
|-7.73
|Interest
|49.26
|55.41
|39.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.45
|-48.90
|-47.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.45
|-48.90
|-47.04
|Tax
|-9.94
|-7.37
|-7.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.51
|-41.52
|-39.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.51
|-41.52
|-39.53
|Minority Interest
|23.15
|--
|17.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.35
|-41.52
|-22.17
|Equity Share Capital
|26.39
|26.39
|24.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-1.69
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-1.69
|-1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-1.69
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-1.69
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited