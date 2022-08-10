Swan Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.38 crore, up 464.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.38 crore in June 2022 up 464.08% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 205.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 57.24% over the last 12 months.