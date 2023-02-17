 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swan Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 69.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.94% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2022 down 188.26% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.

Swan Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.10 143.47 69.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.10 143.47 69.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.23 125.51 41.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.80 -13.12 -5.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.48 6.67 6.58
Depreciation 18.25 18.22 17.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.78 23.06 14.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.84 -16.87 -5.45
Other Income 1.65 2.52 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.20 -14.35 -4.23
Interest 56.08 55.83 43.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -86.28 -70.18 -47.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -86.28 -70.18 -47.64
Tax -16.65 -12.20 -8.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -69.64 -57.99 -39.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -69.64 -57.99 -39.50
Minority Interest 32.55 26.03 18.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates 53.94 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.85 -31.96 -20.56
Equity Share Capital 26.39 26.39 24.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -2.20 -1.62
Diluted EPS -0.59 -2.20 -1.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -2.20 -1.62
Diluted EPS -0.59 -2.20 -1.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited