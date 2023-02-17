Swan Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 69.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.94% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2022 down 188.26% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.
Swan Energy shares closed at 275.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.07% returns over the last 6 months and 69.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Swan Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.10
|143.47
|69.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.10
|143.47
|69.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|81.23
|125.51
|41.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.80
|-13.12
|-5.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.48
|6.67
|6.58
|Depreciation
|18.25
|18.22
|17.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.78
|23.06
|14.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.84
|-16.87
|-5.45
|Other Income
|1.65
|2.52
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.20
|-14.35
|-4.23
|Interest
|56.08
|55.83
|43.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.28
|-70.18
|-47.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-86.28
|-70.18
|-47.64
|Tax
|-16.65
|-12.20
|-8.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.64
|-57.99
|-39.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.64
|-57.99
|-39.50
|Minority Interest
|32.55
|26.03
|18.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|53.94
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.85
|-31.96
|-20.56
|Equity Share Capital
|26.39
|26.39
|24.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-2.20
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-2.20
|-1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-2.20
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-2.20
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited