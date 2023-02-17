Swan Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 69.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.94% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2022 down 188.26% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.

Swan Energy shares closed at 275.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.07% returns over the last 6 months and 69.31% over the last 12 months.