    Swan Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.10 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 69.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.94% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2022 down 188.26% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.

    Swan Energy shares closed at 275.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.07% returns over the last 6 months and 69.31% over the last 12 months.

    Swan Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.10143.4769.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.10143.4769.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.23125.5141.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.80-13.12-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.486.676.58
    Depreciation18.2518.2217.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.7823.0614.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.84-16.87-5.45
    Other Income1.652.521.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.20-14.35-4.23
    Interest56.0855.8343.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-86.28-70.18-47.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-86.28-70.18-47.64
    Tax-16.65-12.20-8.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.64-57.99-39.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.64-57.99-39.50
    Minority Interest32.5526.0318.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates53.94----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.85-31.96-20.56
    Equity Share Capital26.3926.3924.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-2.20-1.62
    Diluted EPS-0.59-2.20-1.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-2.20-1.62
    Diluted EPS-0.59-2.20-1.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
