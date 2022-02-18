Swan Energy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.28 crore, down 29.16% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swan Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.28 crore in December 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 97.80 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2021 down 2218.77% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021 down 6.75% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2020.
Swan Energy shares closed at 162.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Swan Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.28
|59.45
|97.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.28
|59.45
|97.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.35
|19.14
|80.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.84
|-5.53
|-7.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.58
|6.18
|3.07
|Depreciation
|17.77
|17.69
|3.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.86
|15.47
|8.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|6.50
|10.08
|Other Income
|1.21
|3.87
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|10.37
|10.89
|Interest
|43.41
|51.03
|9.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-47.64
|-40.65
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.64
|-40.65
|1.29
|Tax
|-8.14
|-3.32
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.50
|-37.34
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.50
|-37.34
|1.29
|Minority Interest
|18.94
|--
|-0.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.56
|-37.34
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|24.43
|24.43
|24.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-1.53
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-1.53
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-1.53
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-1.53
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited