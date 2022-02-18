Swan Energy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.28 crore, down 29.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.28 crore in December 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 97.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2021 down 2218.77% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021 down 6.75% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2020.

Swan Energy shares closed at 162.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)