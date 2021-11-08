Swagtam Trading Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 650% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 1338.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Swagtam Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Swagtam Trading shares closed at 35.00 on October 18, 2021 (BSE)