Swagtam Trading Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 33.43% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 231.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Swagtam Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2019.

Swagtam Trading shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2015 (BSE)