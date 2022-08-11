Swagtam Trading Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 245.03% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Swagtam Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Swagtam Trading shares closed at 47.35 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.33% returns over the last 6 months