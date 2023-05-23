Swadeshi Polyte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 55.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in March 2023 down 55.26% from Rs. 36.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2023 down 56.06% from Rs. 28.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 down 54.42% from Rs. 34.82 crore in March 2022.

Swadeshi Polyte EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2022.

Swadeshi Polyte shares closed at 41.52 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.94% returns over the last 6 months and 511.49% over the last 12 months.