English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swadeshi Polyte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 55.26% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swadeshi Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in March 2023 down 55.26% from Rs. 36.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2023 down 56.06% from Rs. 28.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 down 54.42% from Rs. 34.82 crore in March 2022.

    Swadeshi Polyte EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2022.

    Swadeshi Polyte shares closed at 41.52 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.94% returns over the last 6 months and 511.49% over the last 12 months.

    Swadeshi Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.219.9536.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.219.9536.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.450.281.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.910.600.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.859.0834.58
    Other Income1.020.660.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.879.7434.82
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.879.7434.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.879.7434.82
    Tax3.131.865.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.747.8828.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02--0.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.717.8828.94
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.262.0214.84
    Diluted EPS3.262.0214.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.262.0214.84
    Diluted EPS3.262.0214.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Swadeshi Polyte #Swadeshi Polytex #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am