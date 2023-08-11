English
    Swadeshi Polyte Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 66.87% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swadeshi Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in June 2023 down 66.87% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2023 down 61.45% from Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022.

    Swadeshi Polyte EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.72 in June 2022.

    Swadeshi Polyte shares closed at 48.03 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.09% returns over the last 6 months and 100.54% over the last 12 months.

    Swadeshi Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.5416.2113.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.5416.2113.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.450.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.910.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8814.8512.88
    Other Income1.211.020.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1015.8713.23
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.1015.8713.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.1015.8713.23
    Tax1.183.132.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.9112.7410.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.02--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.9112.7110.62
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.003.262.72
    Diluted EPS1.003.262.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.003.262.72
    Diluted EPS1.003.262.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Swadeshi Polyte #Swadeshi Polytex #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

