Swadeshi Polyte Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 66.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in June 2023 down 66.87% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2023 down 61.45% from Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022.

Swadeshi Polyte EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.72 in June 2022.

Swadeshi Polyte shares closed at 48.03 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.09% returns over the last 6 months and 100.54% over the last 12 months.