Swadeshi Polyte Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, up 198.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in June 2019 up 198.55% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2019 up 268.75% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2019 up 294.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

Swadeshi Polyte EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2018.

Swadeshi Polyte shares closed at 32.00 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)