    Swadeshi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 258.96% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 258.96% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 96.53% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 96.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 1.41 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.

    Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.74--0.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.74--0.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.74--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.02-0.54
    Other Income0.030.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.54
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.01-0.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.01-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.01-0.54
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.020.01-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.020.01-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

