Swadeshi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 258.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 258.96% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 96.53% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 96.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 1.41 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.