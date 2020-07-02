Swadeshi Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 94.96% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 96.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 0.67 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)
|Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.04
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.04
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.15
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|-0.11
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.07
|-0.28
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.82
|10.82
|10.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am