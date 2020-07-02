Swadeshi Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 94.96% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 96.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 0.67 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)