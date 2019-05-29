Swadeshi Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 31.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 31.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 25.8% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.
Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 1.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -56.71% returns over the last 6 months and -87.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|0.53
|0.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|0.53
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.73
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.21
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|-0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.13
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.13
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.13
|-0.22
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.13
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.13
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|10.82
|10.82
|10.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.12
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited