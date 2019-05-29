Swadeshi Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 31.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 31.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 25.8% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 1.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -56.71% returns over the last 6 months and -87.34% over the last 12 months.