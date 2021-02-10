Swadeshi Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 1201.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 1201.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Swadeshi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Swadeshi Ind shares closed at 1.02 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)