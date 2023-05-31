SW Investments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 33.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 33.15% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 67.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

SW Investments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

SW Investments shares closed at 46.17 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 12 months.