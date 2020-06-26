SW Investments Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 60.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in March 2020 up 60.76% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 25.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

SW Investments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2019.

SW Investments shares closed at 21.35 on October 04, 2019 (BSE)