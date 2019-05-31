SW Investments Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 1737.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2019 up 1737.73% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 94.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

SW Investments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2018.

SW Investments shares closed at 18.60 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)