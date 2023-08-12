SW Investments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 93.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 93.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 17.27% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

SW Investments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

SW Investments shares closed at 45.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.