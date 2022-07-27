SW Investments Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 1226.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 1226.92% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 92.74% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 95.12% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

SW Investments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2021.

SW Investments shares closed at 52.00 on July 14, 2022 (BSE)