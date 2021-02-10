SW Investments Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 92.63% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 141.89% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 126.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

SW Investments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2019.

SW Investments shares closed at 21.15 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)