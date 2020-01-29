SW Investments Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 74.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2019 down 74.52% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019 down 282.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019 down 276.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018.

SW Investments shares closed at 21.35 on October 04, 2019 (BSE)