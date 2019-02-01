SW Investments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 186.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 186.3% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 45.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

SW Investments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2017.

SW Investments shares closed at 20.90 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.43% over the last 12 months.