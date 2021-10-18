SVP Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.32 crore, up 49.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.32 crore in September 2021 up 49.9% from Rs. 20.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021 up 385.87% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021 up 33.85% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2020.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

SVP Global shares closed at 118.10 on October 14, 2021 (NSE)