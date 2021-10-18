MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SVP Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.32 crore, up 49.9% Y-o-Y

October 18, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.32 crore in September 2021 up 49.9% from Rs. 20.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021 up 385.87% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021 up 33.85% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2020.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Close

SVP Global shares closed at 118.10 on October 14, 2021 (NSE)

SVP Global Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations27.3927.4020.81
Other Operating Income3.92--0.08
Total Income From Operations31.3227.4020.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.2225.8818.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.88-6.58-2.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.300.420.09
Depreciation1.841.841.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.792.791.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.303.061.65
Other Income----0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.303.062.26
Interest1.951.941.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.120.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.361.120.28
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.361.120.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.361.120.28
Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.090.22
Diluted EPS0.110.090.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.070.090.22
Diluted EPS0.110.090.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Ventures #Textiles - General
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:00 pm

