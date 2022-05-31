 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SVP Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore, down 19.86% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore in March 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 39.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022 down 160.89% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 75.27% from Rs. 9.22 crore in March 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 42.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.14% returns over the last 6 months

SVP Global Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.64 21.02 39.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.64 21.02 39.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.45 18.07 16.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.35 -1.09 9.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.25 0.29
Depreciation 1.84 1.84 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.05 2.90 2.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.37 -0.94 9.17
Other Income 3.81 4.23 -1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.44 3.30 7.36
Interest 3.04 1.89 3.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.60 1.41 4.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.60 1.41 4.24
Tax -0.02 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.58 1.41 4.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.58 1.41 4.24
Equity Share Capital 12.65 12.65 12.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 0.11 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.20 0.11 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 0.11 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.20 0.11 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Textiles
first published: May 31, 2022 02:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.