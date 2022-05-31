SVP Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore, down 19.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore in March 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 39.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022 down 160.89% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 75.27% from Rs. 9.22 crore in March 2021.
SVP Global shares closed at 42.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.14% returns over the last 6 months
|
|SVP Global Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.64
|21.02
|39.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.64
|21.02
|39.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.45
|18.07
|16.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.35
|-1.09
|9.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.25
|0.29
|Depreciation
|1.84
|1.84
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.05
|2.90
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.37
|-0.94
|9.17
|Other Income
|3.81
|4.23
|-1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|3.30
|7.36
|Interest
|3.04
|1.89
|3.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|1.41
|4.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|1.41
|4.24
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.58
|1.41
|4.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.58
|1.41
|4.24
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.11
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.11
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.11
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.11
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited