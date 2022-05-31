SVP Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore, down 19.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore in March 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 39.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022 down 160.89% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 75.27% from Rs. 9.22 crore in March 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 42.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.14% returns over the last 6 months