SVP Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore, down 58.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore in March 2019 down 58.18% from Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019 down 65.68% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2019 down 16.25% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2018.

SVP Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2018.

SVP Global shares closed at 379.50 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 31.34% returns over the last 6 months and 22.99% over the last 12 months.