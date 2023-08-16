English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SVP Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 88.44% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in June 2023 down 88.44% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2023 down 151.44% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 119.4% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

    SVP Global shares closed at 9.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.79% returns over the last 6 months and -74.86% over the last 12 months.

    SVP Global Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.630.5214.13
    Other Operating Income---0.84--
    Total Income From Operations1.63-0.3114.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.663.6812.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.92-2.944.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.140.24
    Depreciation1.841.841.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.432.031.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.29-5.06-5.68
    Other Income----6.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.29-5.060.48
    Interest2.623.412.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.91-8.47-1.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.91-8.47-1.95
    Tax--1.28--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.91-9.76-1.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.91-9.76-1.95
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.76-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.76-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.76-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.76-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Textiles
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!