SVP Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 88.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in June 2023 down 88.44% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2023 down 151.44% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 119.4% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

SVP Global shares closed at 9.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.79% returns over the last 6 months and -74.86% over the last 12 months.