SVP Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore, up 674.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore in June 2021 up 674.61% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021 up 126.67% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2021 up 2550% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

SVP Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2020.

SVP Global shares closed at 109.00 on July 19, 2021 (BSE)