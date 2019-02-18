SVP Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.57 crore, down 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.57 crore in December 2018 down 18.54% from Rs. 35.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2018 down 10.46% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2017.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2017.

SVP Global shares closed at 274.65 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -45.81% over the last 12 months.