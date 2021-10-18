SVP Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 405.74 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.74 crore in September 2021 up 11.24% from Rs. 364.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.85 crore in September 2021 up 279.87% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.06 crore in September 2021 up 61.48% from Rs. 57.63 crore in September 2020.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.50 in September 2020.

SVP Global shares closed at 118.10 on October 14, 2021 (NSE)