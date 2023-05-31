English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SVP Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.59 crore, down 85.65% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.59 crore in March 2023 down 85.65% from Rs. 533.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.27 crore in March 2023 down 242.67% from Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.55 crore in March 2023 down 481.84% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022.

    SVP Global shares closed at 13.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -59.15% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.

    SVP Global Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.43286.37527.55
    Other Operating Income-0.8415.446.33
    Total Income From Operations76.59301.81533.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.90185.19338.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.6825.47104.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.761.3220.48
    Depreciation27.0828.7421.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.1514.0160.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-120.6347.08-12.42
    Other Income----15.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-120.6347.082.80
    Interest49.3552.6352.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-169.98-5.55-49.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-169.98-5.55-49.91
    Tax1.29--0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-171.27-5.55-49.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-171.27-5.55-49.98
    Minority Interest--26.84--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-171.2721.29-49.98
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.35-0.44-3.91
    Diluted EPS-13.35-0.44-3.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.35-0.44-3.91
    Diluted EPS-13.35-0.44-3.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Textiles
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm