SVP Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.59 crore, down 85.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.59 crore in March 2023 down 85.65% from Rs. 533.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.27 crore in March 2023 down 242.67% from Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.55 crore in March 2023 down 481.84% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022.
SVP Global shares closed at 13.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -59.15% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.
|SVP Global Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.43
|286.37
|527.55
|Other Operating Income
|-0.84
|15.44
|6.33
|Total Income From Operations
|76.59
|301.81
|533.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.90
|185.19
|338.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.68
|25.47
|104.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|1.32
|20.48
|Depreciation
|27.08
|28.74
|21.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|168.15
|14.01
|60.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-120.63
|47.08
|-12.42
|Other Income
|--
|--
|15.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-120.63
|47.08
|2.80
|Interest
|49.35
|52.63
|52.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-169.98
|-5.55
|-49.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-169.98
|-5.55
|-49.91
|Tax
|1.29
|--
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-171.27
|-5.55
|-49.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-171.27
|-5.55
|-49.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|26.84
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-171.27
|21.29
|-49.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.35
|-0.44
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-13.35
|-0.44
|-3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.35
|-0.44
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-13.35
|-0.44
|-3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited