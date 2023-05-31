SVP Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.59 crore, down 85.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.59 crore in March 2023 down 85.65% from Rs. 533.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.27 crore in March 2023 down 242.67% from Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.55 crore in March 2023 down 481.84% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022.

SVP Global shares closed at 13.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -59.15% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.