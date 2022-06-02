 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SVP Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.88 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 533.88 crore in March 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 433.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2022 down 230.65% from Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022 down 73.82% from Rs. 93.59 crore in March 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 41.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -63.48% returns over the last 6 months

SVP Global Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 527.55 406.69 436.09
Other Operating Income 6.33 -- -2.78
Total Income From Operations 533.88 406.69 433.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 338.31 249.95 255.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 104.86 -9.96 148.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.48 6.59 27.18
Depreciation 21.70 21.50 21.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.95 70.45 44.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.42 68.16 -65.30
Other Income 15.22 5.00 137.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.80 73.16 72.54
Interest 52.71 31.93 34.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.91 41.23 38.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -49.91 41.23 38.43
Tax 0.07 -- 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.98 41.23 38.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.98 41.23 38.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -49.98 41.23 38.26
Equity Share Capital 12.65 12.65 12.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.91 3.26 3.04
Diluted EPS -3.91 3.26 3.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.91 3.26 3.04
Diluted EPS -3.91 3.26 3.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Textiles
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.