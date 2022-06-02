SVP Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.88 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.88 crore in March 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 433.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2022 down 230.65% from Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022 down 73.82% from Rs. 93.59 crore in March 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 41.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -63.48% returns over the last 6 months