SVP Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.88 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 533.88 crore in March 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 433.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2022 down 230.65% from Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022 down 73.82% from Rs. 93.59 crore in March 2021.
SVP Global shares closed at 41.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -63.48% returns over the last 6 months
|
|SVP Global Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|527.55
|406.69
|436.09
|Other Operating Income
|6.33
|--
|-2.78
|Total Income From Operations
|533.88
|406.69
|433.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|338.31
|249.95
|255.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|104.86
|-9.96
|148.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.48
|6.59
|27.18
|Depreciation
|21.70
|21.50
|21.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.95
|70.45
|44.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.42
|68.16
|-65.30
|Other Income
|15.22
|5.00
|137.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.80
|73.16
|72.54
|Interest
|52.71
|31.93
|34.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.91
|41.23
|38.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.91
|41.23
|38.43
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.98
|41.23
|38.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.98
|41.23
|38.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-49.98
|41.23
|38.26
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.91
|3.26
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.91
|3.26
|3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.91
|3.26
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.91
|3.26
|3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited