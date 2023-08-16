English
    SVP Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore, down 71.8% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore in June 2023 down 71.8% from Rs. 273.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.18 crore in June 2023 down 279.78% from Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 102.79% from Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2022.

    SVP Global shares closed at 9.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.79% returns over the last 6 months and -74.86% over the last 12 months.

    SVP Global Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.9977.43273.06
    Other Operating Income---0.84--
    Total Income From Operations76.9976.59273.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.692.90151.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.92-2.6846.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.381.7614.00
    Depreciation14.1127.0821.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.61168.1545.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.73-120.63-6.27
    Other Income0.00--7.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.73-120.631.15
    Interest51.8149.3538.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-66.54-169.98-37.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-66.54-169.98-37.15
    Tax--1.29--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-66.54-171.27-37.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-66.54-171.27-37.15
    Minority Interest7.36--21.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-59.18-171.27-15.58
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.26-13.35-2.94
    Diluted EPS-5.26-13.35-2.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.26-13.35-2.94
    Diluted EPS-5.26-13.35-2.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

