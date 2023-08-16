SVP Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore, down 71.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore in June 2023 down 71.8% from Rs. 273.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.18 crore in June 2023 down 279.78% from Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 102.79% from Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2022.

SVP Global shares closed at 9.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.79% returns over the last 6 months and -74.86% over the last 12 months.