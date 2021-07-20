SVP Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 405.94 crore, up 339.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.94 crore in June 2021 up 339.92% from Rs. 92.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.19 crore in June 2021 up 168.21% from Rs. 57.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.38 crore in June 2021 up 5066.3% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2020.

SVP Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 45.41 in June 2020.

SVP Global shares closed at 108.30 on July 19, 2021 (NSE)