SVP Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 406.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 94.66 crore in December 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.09% over the last 12 months.

SVP Global Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.37 294.10 406.69
Other Operating Income 15.44 -- --
Total Income From Operations 301.81 294.10 406.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.19 134.82 249.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.47 46.13 -9.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.32 11.29 6.59
Depreciation 28.74 21.63 21.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.01 63.12 70.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.08 17.12 68.16
Other Income -- -- 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.08 17.12 73.16
Interest 52.63 37.47 31.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.55 -20.35 41.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.55 -20.35 41.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.55 -20.35 41.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.55 -20.35 41.23
Minority Interest 26.84 47.51 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.29 27.16 41.23
Equity Share Capital 12.65 12.65 12.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.07 3.26
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.07 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.07 3.26
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.07 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

